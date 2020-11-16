Titans Recent Struggles Have Them Outside of a Playoff Spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Not only have the Tennessee Titans lost three of their past four games, they returned to work Monday among six AFC teams with 6-3 records. They’re also the first team out looking in at the playoff picture. It’s not what the Titans expected after winning their first five games this season. Following up their first AFC championship game appearance in 17 years by winning the AFC South has become a bigger challenge. Coach Mike Vrabel isn’t looking at the big picture. He said the Titans’ challenge now is just trying to win a game. Tennessee plays at Baltimore on Sunday.

