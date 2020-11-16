TECH BYTE: Make Memories with Frameo Digital Picture Frame, App

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The holidays are right around the corner.

You want to make sure they’re well documented, while you’re making memories with your friends and family.

- Advertisement -

It’s time to make the most of all those pictures you’ve been storing on your phone and computer.

And you don’t necessarily even need to print them out to enjoy them.

Frameo is an early Christmas present you can get for yourself, along with your friends and family.

It’s not just a digital picture frame. It can also pair with your smartphone.

Download the free Frameo app, and you can use it to send the photos from your phone, right to your picture frame.

Even though each picture is worth a thousand words, you can add captions to your photos, as well.

You can send the pictures from anywhere in the world.

All you need is WiFi to make it happen.

You can even share your pictures with your friends and family, as well.

All you have to do is take a photo, decide who you want to receive it – with or without a caption – and send.

With Frameo, your loved ones can also send pictures to you. Just give them a code, and they can share their favorite pictures with you.

This digital picture frame also works with an SD card, so you can import or backup your pictures with that too.

You can buy Frameo digital photo frames from Walmart and Amazon.

Prices range from about $80 to more than $200.

As you can see, the Frameo photo frames make it easy for you to stay in touch with the ones you love, even when you’re far apart.

It’s something many of us need now more than ever, as we get through this pandemic.