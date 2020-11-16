Reliance Partners Expansion Means More Jobs in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- More jobs are headed to Chattanooga after an investment of more than 1 million dollars by the state.

Reliance Partners, a retail agency that focuses on freight insurance, will use the funding to create more than 100 jobs in addition to the job growth it already has planned.

The grant will also support the growth through training and headquarters expansion.

The president of Reliance Partners, Chad Eichelberger, says the company is looking to build more diversity within the staff.

35 percent of our workforce identify as a minority” says Eichelberger. “That’s something that we want to continue to grow with the goal of being over 50 percent of our employees -being a majority minority business. In addition to that we also have 24 different languages spoken here today -29 nationalities. So, we try to mirror the trucking community that we serve on a day to day basis. So if you have language skills, we really encourage you to apply. Diversity is very critical to what we’re doing here as well.”

To apply to Reliance Partners, here is a link: https://reliancepartners.com/careers/