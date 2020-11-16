Reconnect to Workforce partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee-Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a partnership with Tennessee Reconnect and the Department of Labor and Workforce.

“Obviously no one expected there to be a pandemic this year,” said Justin Groenert.

This partnership will allow people who are unemployed to focus on education as their job.

“These individuals do not have to be continuously seeking employment,” said Marsha Goolesby-Barker. “That is the key aspect of this initiative as long as they’re in school they do not have to be looking for employment.”

The partnership with Tennessee Reconnect will allow people to gain an education at a community college or technical school with no tuition costs.

Tennessee reconnect is enable these individuals to go back to school get their tuition and their mandatory fees covered so they don’t have to go into as much debt with student loans,” said Goolesby-Barker.

“After one year that skills developed they can go to work they can they can really provide a great opportunity themselves and their family,” said Dr. Jim Barrott.

For more information you can visit TN reconnect Grant.

As well as Chattanooga State.