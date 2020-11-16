Quality of Life Concerns in Chattanooga: Panhandling and Littering

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Some Chattanooga residents are beginning to vocalize frustrations with panhandling and littering in their communities.

Brandon Lewis has lived in Chattanooga for 20 years.

Lewis along with outspoken residents on the ‘Nextdoor’ app, have began expressing their concerns with the city.

“Over the past 4 -maybe 6 years, the administration under Berke has been very permissive to panhandling, loitering, littering. Essentially things that degrade the appearance and quality of life in the city.”

Lewis credits Chattanooga Police for taking notice of residents concerns.

He now hopes other city and state officials join to help the cause.

“It looked like people had taken great mountains of trash and just thrown them up and down the access road. Of course this is a state issue and hopefully our senators Gardenhire and Watson will take care of this.”

Panhandling is a safety issue in Lewis’ eyes.

“My fear is if this is continued to be allowed at these exit ramps and on ramps, not only is someone going to lose their life that’s trying to make a little bit of extra money, but someone is going to have to live with having ran them over for the rest of their life.”

Lewis says he and other community members have teamed up with Hamilton County commissioners to address the concerns of residents.

Berke’s administration will address these issues during a live stream presentation Tuesday, November 17th.