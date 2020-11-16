Neighbors ask why they rarely receive information from WACKER plant

CHARLESTON, Tennessee- Some neighbors of the Wacker Polysilicon Plant in Bradley County feel they are the last to know when something goes wrong.

Plant officials confirmed on Friday, one of the five contract workers injured during an industrial accident at the plant died from his injuries, after a small mixture of steam and hydrochloric acid was released inside the facility.

Three people still remain at local hospitals; a fifth individual was treated and discharged at a local hospital on Friday.

We spoke with Lauren Moody and her husband. The couple recently moved into a house close to the plant.

She said her biggest frustration is she never hears information from Wacker, she always hears about it second or third hand from neighbors.

“I really would like to know what the issues are. We had heard about issues in the past where chemicals could have possibly gotten released. It would be really nice to know what to have some clarity to have some transparency about what’s actually going on there, so we know if we should actually be worried or not.” said Moody.