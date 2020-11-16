Muschamp fired from South Carolina

By
Angela Moryan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason. The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach. The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million. The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night. Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.

