Golden Corral buffets struggling in Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga area has now lost two of its three locations of the Golden Corral Buffets.

The restaurants were bit hits with the public before the coronavirus.

But buffets have been hit particularly hard by concerns over Covid-19.

Both the locations in Cleveland and Gunbarrel Road re-opened this summer, but the Fort Oglethorpe restaurant took longer.

Now both of the Tennessee locations have closed for good.

But the Battlefield Parkway location seems to still be drawing big crowds.

Nationally, the chain has been experimenting with alternative ideas, including no-touch service.

But several Golden Corral restaurants have been closing for good nationwide over the last few weeks.

The Knoxville location also closed with the Chattanooga and Cleveland ones this weekend.