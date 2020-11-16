Falcons Hoping For a Boost With Pass Rush

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons are looking for other ways to boost their struggling pass rush as they plan to be without defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for another week. Fowler missed Atlanta’s 34-27 win over Denver on Nov. 8 with a hamstring injury. Then, during Atlanta’s bye last week, Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons could be thin at defensive end as they prepare for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. Fowler’s COVID-19 designation came after the Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley, who was claimed by Cincinnati. There is a bigger opening for rookie Marlon Davidson to contribute.

