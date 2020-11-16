Dustin Johnson wins first Green Jacket

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
27

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National. He shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. The Masters in November that had no fans also had no drama. Johnson made sure of that. His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods won by 12 in 1997. Johnson finished at 20-under 268 to break the Masters scoring record by two shots. Along the way, he buried memories of past majors that went wrong when he was atop the leaderboard. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second. Woods shot a septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart found dead
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."