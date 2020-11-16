Dustin Johnson wins first Green Jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National. He shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. The Masters in November that had no fans also had no drama. Johnson made sure of that. His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Tiger Woods won by 12 in 1997. Johnson finished at 20-under 268 to break the Masters scoring record by two shots. Along the way, he buried memories of past majors that went wrong when he was atop the leaderboard. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second. Woods shot a septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole.

