Braves Sign Left Handed Pitcher Drew Smyly

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
ATLANTA (AP) – Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Braves. Atlanta is looking to bolster a rotation that depleted by injuries and disappointing performances. The 31-year-old Smyly pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA. Smyly earned a $1,481,481 prorated base salary from an original $4 million contract, plus roster and performance bonuses. He adds depth and experience to a rotation led by Max Fried and rookie sensation Ian Anderson.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.