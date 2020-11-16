Braves Sign Left Handed Pitcher Drew Smyly

ATLANTA (AP) – Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Braves. Atlanta is looking to bolster a rotation that depleted by injuries and disappointing performances. The 31-year-old Smyly pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA. Smyly earned a $1,481,481 prorated base salary from an original $4 million contract, plus roster and performance bonuses. He adds depth and experience to a rotation led by Max Fried and rookie sensation Ian Anderson.

