Over 300 Students quarantined from Walker Valley High School

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – On November 9th, Walker Valley High School announced their students would momentarily switch to virtual learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases. 

The school has since returned back to in person learning. 

- Advertisement -

Currently, 332 students are quarantined while 47 have tested positive. 

The school systems says they do not believe these cases are related to any kind of super spreader event.

Bradley County Schools say the school is being closely monitored on a day to day basis and students who are at home quarantined aren’t missing a beat. 

“We do have a platform now, it is called schoology. Our students can zoom into their classes where they can receive the instruction through this platform and they continue with their daily classes and learning,” says Brittany Cannon, Communications Coordinator for Bradley County Schools. 

Bradley County Schools say if they feel like the situation worsens they can switch the school back to virtual learning.

Previous articleHow to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 within the household
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.