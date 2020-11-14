Helping Makayla get her dream car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Makayla Thompson is a 22-year-old who is always smiling and hugging the people she loves.

.@ChattFireDept and other agencies are having a BBQ sale today until 6. They are raising money for a wheelchair accessible van for Makayla Thompson whose dad is a Battalion Chief. They are halfway to their goal!! You can stop by 6216 Perimeter Drive to show your support! pic.twitter.com/8wSIOqOs11 — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) November 14, 2020

She has always wanted to have a vehicle that is suitable for her power wheelchair.

Thompson says, “I want to to be able to get in and out of the car by myself.”

The Thompson family says that they have owned several vehicles in the past that could hold her wheelchair but they need a van that has specific modifications.

David Thompson, Makayla’s dad, says, “So, this will definitely make it a whole lot easier for her. It will give her that ability to be able to be mobile and to be part of society and go around and do whatever she wants. If she wants to go look at something in a store after we get this vehicle, she will be able to go. She’ll be able to drive her wheelchair over to whatever in the store and be able to look at it.”

Makyala’s dad is a firefighter with the Chattanooga Fire department.

Many local agencies came together today to host a drive thru barbecue sale to raise the funds for the van.

The family has hosted yard sales, sold t-shirts and they even have whiskey for 75$ a bottle at Chattanooga Wine and Spirits.

Makayla’s dad says, “So, we’re about halfway there and so we’re hoping that everything that we get from this will help get us close to that mark and if we can, then we can get her a new vehicle to ride around in and make it a lot easier for her.”

Click here for a link to the go fund me.