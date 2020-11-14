Dustin Johnson Apart of Four Way Tie at the Masters

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are part of a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at the Masters. The second round didn’t finish again because of darkness, and the hope is to be caught up by the end of Saturday. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were among those who didn’t finish. Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith were tied with Johnson and Thomas at 9-under par. It was a long day that settled very little. The biggest takeaway is that Augusta National is so different with soft conditions in November that experience might not count as much as when it’s in April.
