Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – November 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Beautiful, Fall Weekend Ahead with a Few Showers!



Clear and chilly Friday night with lows around 40. After that chilly start, sunny and pleasant again for Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. Overnight Saturday, there will be increasing clouds and moisture with scattered showers beginning early Sunday. These showers will greatly weaken as they hit the plateau and clear out by around noon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60’s.

More sunshine, dry, and cooler to start out next week with highs closer to 60 and lows falling into the 30’s.

64 & 41 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar.