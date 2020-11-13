Tennessee High School Football Playoff Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
17

South Pitt  43

Monterey 14

- Advertisement -

Meigs co 49

Hampton  34

Trousdale  14

Bledsoe Co  7

Watertown  44

Marion Co  21

Red Bank  31

Brainerd    12

Elizabethton  35

East Hamilton  7

Knox  West  32

Walker Valley  3

Maryville   35

Bradley Central  6

McCallie  42

Christian Brothers  28

McMinn Co

Dobyns Bennett  PPD

Baylor

MBA–Saturday

Previous articleGeorgia High School Football Scores
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.