State of Georgia starts risk limiting audit for the 2020 Presidential Race

Joeli Poole
WALKER COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.

The law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, not because of any suspected problems with the results.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race, in which Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Officials say poll workers are ready to do what it takes to get the job done.

“We take out a stack of ballots, go through each. We take candidate A and Candidate Band lay it in the correct pile. Candidate A, B, C or write in . Then they go back and county those in stacks of ten. Compile the number and then start on the next stack,” says Danielle Montgomery, Director of Elections for Walker County. 

The counties are to begin the audit by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday the 25th. 

Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.