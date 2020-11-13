State of Georgia starts risk limiting audit for the 2020 Presidential Race

WALKER COUNTY, Ga (WDEF) – Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.

The law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, not because of any suspected problems with the results.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race, in which Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Officials say poll workers are ready to do what it takes to get the job done.

“We take out a stack of ballots, go through each. We take candidate A and Candidate Band lay it in the correct pile. Candidate A, B, C or write in . Then they go back and county those in stacks of ten. Compile the number and then start on the next stack,” says Danielle Montgomery, Director of Elections for Walker County.

The counties are to begin the audit by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday the 25th.