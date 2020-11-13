Moving to Georgia just to vote in the runoff is illegal

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Secretary of State is telling non-Georgians to stay away if your only interest in moving here is to vote in the two Senate runoff races.

He issued a statement on Friday saying that moving to Georgia just for an election is considered voter fraud.

- Advertisement -

“It is a felony to vote in Georgia if you are not a resident of Georgia with no intention of leaving and is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a $100,000 fine.”

The issue came up after former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he would move to Georgia for the runoff. He later said he wouldn’t actually vote.

“Let me be clear, those who come to Georgia with the intention of voter fraud will be prosecuted, says Brad Raffensperger.

“We thoroughly investigate every single allegation of voter fraud.”

“If you illegally participate in our elections, you might be spending a lot more time in Georgia than your planned.”

Both Senate runoffs are on January 5th.

Democrats could get a 50-50 split in the Senate if they win both races. Otherwise, Republicans hold their majority.