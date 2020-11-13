Horses from 2019 animal cruelty case fully recovered

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Kirby walked over to Red Clay Ranch Executive Director and Co-Founder Lee Rast Thursday afternoon.

Kirby and Dakota came to the rescue in September of last year.

“Kirby is very special, because I didn’t think he would make it,” Rast said.

The horses were pulled from an animal cruelty case.

Kirby was in such bad shape that he could not stand-up on his own and had to be held up by a sling.

It wasn’t until weeks later that Kirby finally stood up on his own.

“A guy that was working for us said that he’s standing up because we left him there without the sling and I said well, I wonder if he stood up all night or if got down and got up and I walked down there and he had wood chips all in his mane on his back and his tail I said he had to be down and got up on his own. So that was the first time and he’s done great since,” Red Clay Ranch Co-Founder Phil Rast said.

Lee said that since the animals came to the ranch she has been in contact with Emily Brown who was arrested in the cruelty case.

She said the young woman is regretful and remorseful and is trying make amends.

“I feel sorry for her. I think she made a terrible mistake. She knows she made a terrible mistake. It’s her story to tell not mine about the things that were going on in her life,” Lee said.

“I don’t think it would serve anybody any justice to put her in jail. I don’t think she should walk scot-free, but at the same time, I believe in grace and I think this child deserves it,” Lee said.

As for the horses, they have found homes since rehabilitation.

Dakota will be going to a family in North Carolina, likely next week.

Kirby was adopted by the Rasts and will stay at the ranch.