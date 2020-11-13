Holiday scams on the rise

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Normally this time of year shoppers are preparing to stand in line for hours awaiting the season’s black friday deals.

But due to the pandemic, a large majority of holiday shoppers will be searching for bargains on their computers this year- and scammers will be busy searching for them.

“Last year 65 percent of people said they did do online shopping. That number is going to increase by at least 10 percent, to 75 percent. It’s only going to go up. There will be more online opportunities for scamming and fraud activities,” says Jim Winsett, President of the Better Business Bureau. 

So far, scam complaints to the Better Business Bureau from January to October of  this year have topped 1,180,000. This is already higher than last  year’s total of 1,156,000.

The Better Business Bureau says if you are shopping online you need to do your research not only about the product you are buying- but also about the website you are buying it from. 

“ As you start the shopping process, you want to make sure your computer equipment is up to date with antivirus software. As you get onto a website make sure you don’t click links that take you to another website,” says Winsett. 

Officials want shoppers to be aware of phishing emails that seek the buyer out with offers of “too good to be true” deals or claim to be a name brand store.

They also encourage you to always use a credit card for online purchases, and to report fraudulent activity to either the BBB or law enforcement. 

Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.