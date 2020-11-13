Georgia High School Football Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
15

Adairsville 42, North Murray 35

Alexander 23, Carrollton 22

Allatoona 44, Lassiter 9

Americus Sumter 22, Pike County 18

Appling County def. Brantley County, forfeit

Archer 43, Duluth 8

Athens Academy 56, George Walton 31

Athens Christian 45, Loganville Christian 21

Bainbridge 37, Thomas County Central 14

Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0

Bowdon 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 22

Brentwood 47, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19

Brooks County 47, Turner County 18

Brookstone 9, Pacelli Catholic 7

Brookwood 29, South Gwinnett 28

Brookwood School 27, Valwood 24

Brunswick 28, Bradwell Institute 12

Buford 45, Winder-Barrow 7

Bulloch 35, St. Andrew’s 0

Cairo 32, Dougherty 20

Cartersville 31, Calhoun 14

Carver-Columbus 34, Hardaway 21

Cedartown 34, Central-Carrollton 7

Chamblee 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Charlton County 31, Lanier County 21

Chattahoochee County 40, Greenville 13

Cherokee Bluff 41, North Hall 24

Clinch County 13, Irwin County 0

Collins Hill 28, Mill Creek 17

Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0

Commerce 28, Washington-Wilkes 17

Creekside 21, Jonesboro 12

Crisp County 24, Central-Macon 7

Cross Keys 23, Notre Dame Academy 10

Dacula 20, Central Gwinnett 16

Dalton 27, Paulding County 15

Darlington 46, Walker 7

Dawson County 63, Lumpkin County 3

Decatur 32, Southwest DeKalb 14

Denmark 24, Gainesville 21

Discovery 21, Dunwoody 0

Dodge County 35, Washington County 16

Drew 36, Forest Park 7

Dublin 49, Telfair County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield Academy 14

Early County 53, Worth County 28

Eastside 31, Walnut Grove 0

Edmund Burke 20, Augusta Prep 7

Emanuel County Institute 47, Bryan County 12

Fayette County 21, Luella 0

Flowery Branch 61, Chestatee 20

Forsyth Central 21, Etowah 7

Frederica 20, Pinewood Christian 8

Gatewood 42, Piedmont 21

Gordon Central 35, Dade County 32

Gordon Lee 49, Armuchee 14

Grayson 37, Newton 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Carver-Atlanta 20

Greenbrier 26, Jackson County 12

Hapeville 12, Stephenson 10

Hart County 49, East Jackson 9

Hawkinsville 36, Treutlen 0

Heard County 21, Bremen 14

Heritage-Catoosa 23, Pickens 7

Hughes 49, Tucker 29

Islands 60, Savannah 0

Jackson 28, Mary Persons 27

Jeff Davis 42, East Laurens 21

Jefferson County 42, Westside-Augusta 20

Jenkins County 24, Screven County 0

John Milledge 50, Creekside Christian Academy 7

Johnson County 27, Dooly County 11

Jones County 49, Woodland Stockbridge 0

Kell 38, Sprayberry 31

Lakeview Academy 59, St. Francis 27

Laney 12, Oglethorpe County 7

Lee County 41, Valdosta 7

Lincoln County 48, Greene County 19

Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7

Loganville 43, Apalachee 15

MLK Jr. 48, Northview 0

Madison County 38, East Hall 7

Manchester 12, Schley County 6

Marist 49, Miller Grove 0

Metter 46, Claxton 0

Milton 55, Woodstock 21

Mitchell County 35, Terrell County 21

Monroe Area 28, Franklin County 10

Monsignor Donovan 46, Solid Rock 12

Montgomery County 40, Wheeler County 8

Morgan County 41, Burke County 21

Mount de Sales 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Trion 21

Murray County 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35

New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20

Newnan 34, Campbell 7

North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0

North Cobb 28, Marietta 26

North Paulding 35, Hillgrove 28

Northeast-Macon 42, Monticello 6

Northside-Warner Robins 26, Houston County 23

Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 0

Peach County 36, Upson-Lee 7

Peachtree Ridge 36, Mountain View 35

Pepperell 28, Chattooga 13

Perry 21, Howard 14

Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 6

Pope 54, Osborne 0

Putnam County 49, T.W. Josey 0

Rabun County 63, Union County 14

Randolph-Clay 46, Baconton 12

Richmond Academy 51, Cross Creek 6

Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 7

Rome 16, Douglas County 15

Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17

Shiloh 20, Lanier 17, OT

Social Circle 34, Towns County 27

Sonoraville 26, Ringgold 23

South Forsyth 52, North Forsyth 7

South Paulding 21, East Paulding 14

Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7

Southland 44, Tiftarea 12

Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Memorial Day 7

St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14

Starr’s Mill 38, McIntosh 7

Statesboro 35, Effingham County 33

Stratford 21, First Presbyterian Day 18

Taylor County 26, Marion County 20

Terrell Academy 48, Robert Toombs 6

Therrell 7, Towers 6

Thomasville 68, Berrien 6

Toombs County 35, Swainsboro 14

Union Grove 14, Stockbridge 13

Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14

Walton 28, Harrison 14

Ware County 42, Veterans 14

West Forsyth 42, Lambert 27

Westfield 48, Bethlehem Christian Academy 24

Westlake 51, Lovejoy 0

Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0

Woodland Cartersville 14, Hiram 13

SCISA Class AAA

Semifinal

Hammond, S.C. 31, Augusta Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek, ccd.

Centennial vs. Creekview, ccd.

Fannin County vs. Coosa, ccd.

Fitzgerald vs. Cook, ccd.

Gilmer vs. White County, ccd.

Johns Creek vs. River Ridge, ccd.

Lovett vs. McNair, ccd.

McEachern vs. East Coweta, ccd.

North Cobb Christian vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. Washington, ccd.

Rockmart vs. LaFayette, ccd.

