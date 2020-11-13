Georgia High School Football Scores

Adairsville 42, North Murray 35
Alexander 23, Carrollton 22
Allatoona 44, Lassiter 9
Americus Sumter 22, Pike County 18
Appling County def. Brantley County, forfeit
Archer 43, Duluth 8
Athens Academy 56, George Walton 31
Athens Christian 45, Loganville Christian 21
Bainbridge 37, Thomas County Central 14
Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0
Bowdon 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 22
Brentwood 47, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19
Brooks County 47, Turner County 18
Brookstone 9, Pacelli Catholic 7
Brookwood 29, South Gwinnett 28
Brookwood School 27, Valwood 24
Brunswick 28, Bradwell Institute 12
Buford 45, Winder-Barrow 7
Bulloch 35, St. Andrew’s 0
Cairo 32, Dougherty 20
Cartersville 31, Calhoun 14
Carver-Columbus 34, Hardaway 21
Cedartown 34, Central-Carrollton 7
Chamblee 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Charlton County 31, Lanier County 21
Chattahoochee County 40, Greenville 13
Cherokee Bluff 41, North Hall 24
Clinch County 13, Irwin County 0
Collins Hill 28, Mill Creek 17
Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0
Commerce 28, Washington-Wilkes 17
Creekside 21, Jonesboro 12
Crisp County 24, Central-Macon 7
Cross Keys 23, Notre Dame Academy 10
Dacula 20, Central Gwinnett 16
Dalton 27, Paulding County 15
Darlington 46, Walker 7
Dawson County 63, Lumpkin County 3
Decatur 32, Southwest DeKalb 14
Denmark 24, Gainesville 21
Discovery 21, Dunwoody 0
Dodge County 35, Washington County 16
Drew 36, Forest Park 7
Dublin 49, Telfair County 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield Academy 14
Early County 53, Worth County 28
Eastside 31, Walnut Grove 0
Edmund Burke 20, Augusta Prep 7
Emanuel County Institute 47, Bryan County 12
Fayette County 21, Luella 0
Flowery Branch 61, Chestatee 20
Forsyth Central 21, Etowah 7
Frederica 20, Pinewood Christian 8
Gatewood 42, Piedmont 21
Gordon Central 35, Dade County 32
Gordon Lee 49, Armuchee 14
Grayson 37, Newton 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Carver-Atlanta 20
Greenbrier 26, Jackson County 12
Hapeville 12, Stephenson 10
Hart County 49, East Jackson 9
Hawkinsville 36, Treutlen 0
Heard County 21, Bremen 14
Heritage-Catoosa 23, Pickens 7
Hughes 49, Tucker 29
Islands 60, Savannah 0
Jackson 28, Mary Persons 27
Jeff Davis 42, East Laurens 21
Jefferson County 42, Westside-Augusta 20
Jenkins County 24, Screven County 0
John Milledge 50, Creekside Christian Academy 7
Johnson County 27, Dooly County 11
Jones County 49, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Kell 38, Sprayberry 31
Lakeview Academy 59, St. Francis 27
Laney 12, Oglethorpe County 7
Lee County 41, Valdosta 7
Lincoln County 48, Greene County 19
Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7
Loganville 43, Apalachee 15
MLK Jr. 48, Northview 0
Madison County 38, East Hall 7
Manchester 12, Schley County 6
Marist 49, Miller Grove 0
Metter 46, Claxton 0
Milton 55, Woodstock 21
Mitchell County 35, Terrell County 21
Monroe Area 28, Franklin County 10
Monsignor Donovan 46, Solid Rock 12
Montgomery County 40, Wheeler County 8
Morgan County 41, Burke County 21
Mount de Sales 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Trion 21
Murray County 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35
New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20
Newnan 34, Campbell 7
North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0
North Cobb 28, Marietta 26
North Paulding 35, Hillgrove 28
Northeast-Macon 42, Monticello 6
Northside-Warner Robins 26, Houston County 23
Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 0
Peach County 36, Upson-Lee 7
Peachtree Ridge 36, Mountain View 35
Pepperell 28, Chattooga 13
Perry 21, Howard 14
Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 6
Pope 54, Osborne 0
Putnam County 49, T.W. Josey 0
Rabun County 63, Union County 14
Randolph-Clay 46, Baconton 12
Richmond Academy 51, Cross Creek 6
Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 7
Rome 16, Douglas County 15
Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17
Shiloh 20, Lanier 17, OT
Social Circle 34, Towns County 27
Sonoraville 26, Ringgold 23
South Forsyth 52, North Forsyth 7
South Paulding 21, East Paulding 14
Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7
Southland 44, Tiftarea 12
Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Memorial Day 7
St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14
Starr’s Mill 38, McIntosh 7
Statesboro 35, Effingham County 33
Stratford 21, First Presbyterian Day 18
Taylor County 26, Marion County 20
Terrell Academy 48, Robert Toombs 6
Therrell 7, Towers 6
Thomasville 68, Berrien 6
Toombs County 35, Swainsboro 14
Union Grove 14, Stockbridge 13
Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14
Walton 28, Harrison 14
Ware County 42, Veterans 14
West Forsyth 42, Lambert 27
Westfield 48, Bethlehem Christian Academy 24
Westlake 51, Lovejoy 0
Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0
Woodland Cartersville 14, Hiram 13
SCISA Class AAA
Semifinal
Hammond, S.C. 31, Augusta Christian 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek, ccd.
Centennial vs. Creekview, ccd.
Fannin County vs. Coosa, ccd.
Fitzgerald vs. Cook, ccd.
Gilmer vs. White County, ccd.
Johns Creek vs. River Ridge, ccd.
Lovett vs. McNair, ccd.
McEachern vs. East Coweta, ccd.
North Cobb Christian vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. Washington, ccd.
Rockmart vs. LaFayette, ccd.