Emergency Crews Responding to Incident at Wacker Plant

Charleston, TN (WDEF) – Crews are responding to an incident at the Wacker Polysilicon Plant in Charleston, TN.

The Cleveland Banner reports that multiple employees were undergoing treatment for smoke inhalation after an apparent chemical or vapor release took place at the plant Friday morning.

According to the scanner feed for the Bradley County 911 Center, individuals at the site were exposed to “mostly steam, with possibly low pH chemicals … nothing reactive.”

Lindsay Hathcock, public information officer for Cleveland-Bradley County Emergency Management Agency, said he understands individuals at the site have been treated by emergency medical personnel, but “I don’t know the extent of injuries.”

“It appears that whatever was occurring has been contained,” Hathcock said just after 10:30 a.m., noting he was on his way to the site.