Chattanooga Cigar Club exposure warning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department issues a Covid-19 exposure warning for the Chattanooga Cigar Club on Market Street.

Case investigators say that people in their infectious period attended the cigar and cocktail lounge on November 7-8th between 10:30 PM to 2 AM.

They recommend anyone who was there during that period to get tested as soon as possible. If you develop symptoms, stay home except to be tested or get medical care. If symptoms get worse, seek medical car quickly.

“As new daily case counts are trending up in our community and the holiday season is fast approaching, it is crucial that everyone does their part to stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Together we can overcome these critical times.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, daily from 8:30AM to 1PM. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.