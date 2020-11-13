Alabama adds nearly 3,000 virus cases in single day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Friday added almost 3,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

State Health Officer Scott Harris says the number accurately reflects that Alabama is seeing increased community transmission of COVID-19.

Officials believe many of those cases arose from Halloween parties, sporting events and other group gatherings.

Health officials have expressed concern about an uptick in hospitalizations, cases and deaths as the nation heads into the holiday season.

Since the pandemic began in Alabama, more than 213,000 people have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,200 have died.