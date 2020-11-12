Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – November 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Pleasant Weather On The Way!



Any showers quickly moving off to the East through the morning with lingering clouds. We begin the day with areas of fog and lows in the upper 50’s.

Morning clouds and fog will give way to more sunshine for Thursday afternoon with highs 70-72. Clear and cool Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. After a chilly start, mostly sunny and pleasant again for Saturday with highs around 70. Some clouds with a few quick passing showers possible late Sunday with drier and much cooler weather to start out next week.

64 & 41 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

