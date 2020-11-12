Unemployment numbers down

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Unemployment benefits claims are the lowest they have been since March both across the country and in Tennessee.

Director of Communications with the Tennessee Depart of Labor and Workforce Chris Cannon said in the last six weeks claims have gone from 125,000 unemployment claims to just over 58,000 as of 11/12/2020.

- Advertisement -

He said people are becoming employee and this decrease in unemployment claims goes beyond simply hiring for the holiday season.

“There are currently more than 240,000 jobs available across the state. These are jobs for every skill level and every pay range and those are open positions right now. Employers need to fill that is much more than seasonal jobs those are jobs that are from companies that are looking to keep up with demand those are jobs and companies who are in desperate need of finding employees right now,” said Cannon.

Cannon said the Re-employee Tennessee Initiative will continue to work with those who are unemployed to help them get back to work.