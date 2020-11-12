Prosecutor reads racist messages by Ahmaud Arbery’s killer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors in Georgia say the man who fatally shot a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, had previously used racial slurs in text messages and on social media.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were seeking bond at a Thursday hearing in the port city of Brunswick.

The white men were charged with murder after arming themselves and chasing Arbery in February when they saw him running in their neighborhood.

A prosecutor asked Travis McMichael’s friend Zachary Langford on the witness stand about text message in which McMichael used a slur for Black people.

The hearing will continue on Friday.