Police arrest suspects in Cleveland parks vandalism

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have charged three suspect with vandalism at local parks over the weekend.

Parks officials alerted police that they had video of three men vandalizing Deer Park, Greenway Park and Tinsley Park on Sunday.

Police say the suspects spray-painted restrooms, playground equipment and sidewalks.

The graffiti included racial slurs and swastikas.

A witness actually called in saying he smelled the paint and described a Chevy Malibu leaving the parking area at Raider Park.

An officer stopped the vehicle and found 18 year old Syi Myers, 20 year old Jaron Simon and 19 year old Dylan Viehman inside.

A detective later identified them from the video.

They have each been charged with vandalism over $1,000.

That’s how much the repairs cost.