Paul Casey Out Front After Day One of the Masters at Seven Under

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Even without spectators, Paul Casey found plenty of energy just being at the Masters. And it showed. Casey opened the first November Masters with a 7-under 65. He had a two-shot lead among half the field that finished. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots. And then the rain came hard, delaying the opening round by three hours. When it resumed, Augusta National was soft and vulnerable. Tiger Woods had his first bogey-free round at a major in 11 years. He shot 68, matching his best start. Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele were two behind.

