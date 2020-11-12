Incline Railway Celebrates 125th Anniversary

The Incline Railway is celebrating one hundred and twenty – five years of rides on top of Lookout Mountain.

The railway has been a Chattanooga staple where guests can ride up and down while seeing incredible views from Lookout Mountain.

- Advertisement -

Current manager of the Incline tributes the success to never having an accident on the railway and also, keeping up with technology.

Matthew S. Higgins Sr. says, “In the beginning, they had toll roads up here, so that was one of the main reasons why they invented the incline. To get people a shorter route and a less expensive way of getting to the top of the mountain.”

Higgins continues, “My favorite part has really been all the different people from all walks of life and different parts of the world, I’ve been able to come across in my thirty plus years at the incline.”

The incline has stunning views of the fall foliage right now.

For more information on how to get tickets, head to the link http://www.ridetheincline.com/.