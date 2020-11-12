Former Superintendent Rick Smith dies

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A former leader of the Hamilton County School system has died.

Rick Smith was Superintendent of the system from 2011-2016, when he retired.

He was replaced by current Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Johnson.

But he tenure as Superintendent was just the cap of his career in Hamilton County for Smith.

He worked as an educator here for 33 years.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Rick Smith on his untimely passing. Rick was a dedicated educator whose passion for education impacted thousands of students throughout the decades.” Mayor Jim Coppinger