Dade County Preps For Election Recount, Voter Fraud Investigation

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Dade County, Georgia, has been getting a lot of attention in recent days. From a full vote audit and recount in the recent presidential election, to a potential voter fraud controversy that has garnered local and national attention – officials at the local Elections Office have been dealt a heavy hand.

Secretary of State Raffensperger’s announcement comes as he faces increased pressure from President Trump’s reelection campaign to initiate a recount – and the alleged case of the deceased voter is now being emphasized to support the campaign’s concerns over widespread voter fraud.

Carolyn Hixson, a board member for the Dade County Board of Elections, says that her team is ready for the recount, and aims to make it as painless and transparent as possible.

“Well we’ve received all of our information today – how to set up our room, how to bring in extra workers, how to allow the public – uh, other people to come in and watch. We will do our recount in this room and we will have teams recount poll workers who are part of our normal working group,” says Carolyn Hixson.

County Executive Ted Rumley also commented on the controversy surrounding an alleged case of a deceased Dade County man casting a ballot in the 2020 election, saying that the incident was under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

“Whether it’s true or not we don’t, I don’t, I’m not gonna say yes or no but if it is true and from what I understand it’s pointing toward that direction that it did happen they will trace that back to the address and you know they will investigate it, open an investigation and the people will be prosecuted. I don’t know if it’s a felony I don’t know what the seriousness of it is but to me its pretty serious,” says Ted Rumley.