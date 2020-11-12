Colts Beat Titans 34-17 to Take Over First Place in AFC South

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South. The Colts will host the rematch in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 after helping coach Frank Reich improve to 4-1 against Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Indianapolis now is 14-5 at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis came in with the NFL’s best defense in terms of fewest yards allowed. The Colts took control in the third quarter, taking advantage of the Titans’ special teams woes that included a blocked punt for a TD.

