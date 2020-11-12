Chattanooga Homeless Coalition Opening Warming Shelter this Winter

The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is opening their warming shelter this winter once again at the Community Kitchen. COVID-19 safety measures will be taken such as temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations, PPE, and barriers. If someone does have symptoms for COVID-19, they will be put in a separate part of the shelter.

“Were not going to turn anyone away, our mission is to save them from the winter elements. Were going to do our best to keep the sick and well apart from one another in this large congregate space so we will be looking for partners to help us with potential overflow sites,” says Executive Director Wendy Winters.

This year, the shelter will be open on nights when the temperature gets below thirty – five degrees. With the eviction moratorium ending in January, there could be an influx of people looking for shelter this winter.

“We really don’t fully understand yet the impact COVID has had on the homeless population so we have to anticipate that perhaps were going to need those overflow sites to spread people out.”

Landlords wanting to provide low – income housing this winter will be offered incentives by the homeless coalition. The Chattanooga Community Kitchen is also accepting donations of winter clothing and supplies ahead of the opening.

To learn more about this, go to the link https://www.homelesscoalition.org/#contact-us.

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.