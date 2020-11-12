Braves Freddie Freeman Wins His First MVP Award

NEW YORK (AP) – Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has easily won the NL MVP award, topping off a trying year that saw him become ill with the coronavirus. Freeman got 28 of the 30 first-pace ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts finished second and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado was third. Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu was chosen as the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

