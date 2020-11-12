6 arrests in Covid-19 Fraud cases against government

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Justice Department announced felony charges against six people they accuse of creating fake companies.

The prosecutions are for defrauding the government out of coronavirus aide.

The government accuses them of submitting fraudulent loan applications for relief funds.

All six defendants from from the Augusta area.

Whitney Adwan Mack , 33, of Louisville, Ga., the alleged owner of four different businesses, is charged with wire fraud and misuse of a social security number for making false representations to the SBA regarding her businesses’ gross revenue, number of employees, and using a Social Security number that did not belong to her.

, 33, of Louisville, Ga., the alleged owner of four different businesses, is charged with wire fraud and misuse of a social security number for making false representations to the SBA regarding her businesses’ gross revenue, number of employees, and using a Social Security number that did not belong to her. Jada S. Nelson , 20, and Sonya Barnes, 41, both of Augusta, are charged with wire fraud and aiding and abetting for making false representations to the SBA regarding their businesses’ existence, gross revenue, and number of employees.

, 20, and 41, both of Augusta, are charged with wire fraud and aiding and abetting for making false representations to the SBA regarding their businesses’ existence, gross revenue, and number of employees. Rose Mary Coleman , 57, of Augusta, is charged with wire fraud for making false representations to the SBA regarding her business’s gross revenue and number of employees.

, 57, of Augusta, is charged with wire fraud for making false representations to the SBA regarding her business’s gross revenue and number of employees. Orell Plummer , 41, of Augusta, is charged with wire fraud for making false representations to the SBA regarding the gross revenue and number of employees in his business.

, 41, of Augusta, is charged with wire fraud for making false representations to the SBA regarding the gross revenue and number of employees in his business. Darryl T. Williams, Sr., 52, of Augusta, is charged with wire fraud for making false representations to the SBA and to a financial lender regarding the gross revenue and number of employees of his businesses.

“In the midst of the pandemic, millions of Americans were suffering devastating economic situations,” said United States Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

“It’s unconscionable that some would seek to profit off of that devastation by creating fake businesses and fabricating financial information. This office will continue to devote significant resources to stopping those pandemic-profiteering fraudsters.”

Across the country, the federal government has filed a forfeiture complaint to recover $383,456.21 in funds that have been seized and are alleged to be the fruits of fraudulent SBA loan submissions.