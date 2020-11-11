Titans Look to Get Past an Old Nemesis on Thursday Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 on Thursday night. That means beating the Indianapolis Colts, the divisional rival that has tormented them most since NFL realignment in 2002 no matter the quarterback or the coach. The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers’ turn. Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 in this series with the Titans, and he says obviously it’s a big game.

