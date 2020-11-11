Three Heritage Softball Players Sign College Scholarships

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
(utsports.com) Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Wednesday that highly-rated wing Jahmai Mashack (pronounced: juh-MY MAY-shack) has signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent....
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Big signing day at Heritage High School on Wednesday as three members of the Lady Generals softball team signed college scholarships. Bailey Davis is headed to East Georgia. Bailey Christol signed with West Georgia, and pitcher Rachel Gibson is headed to the ACC to play for the Clemson Tigers.
Said Gibson:”One of the things with me is I’ve always. My goal has always been to get better. And that’s why I wanted to go to such a big school because I want to test my limits. See how much I could do, so I’m really excited for that next step.”
The three college signees helped Heritage claim three consecutive state championships.
