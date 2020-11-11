Three Heritage Softball Players Sign College Scholarships

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Big signing day at Heritage High School on Wednesday as three members of the Lady Generals softball team signed college scholarships. Bailey Davis is headed to East Georgia. Bailey Christol signed with West Georgia, and pitcher Rachel Gibson is headed to the ACC to play for the Clemson Tigers.

Said Gibson:”One of the things with me is I’ve always. My goal has always been to get better. And that’s why I wanted to go to such a big school because I want to test my limits. See how much I could do, so I’m really excited for that next step.”

The three college signees helped Heritage claim three consecutive state championships.