STIR & State of Confusion Team up with Community Kitchen this November

Local Chattanooga restaurants STIR and State of Confusion are partnering with Community Kitchen this November.

A portion of food sales from the restaurants will be donated to the organization to combat hunger and homelessness.

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen serves over one hundred and seventy-five thousand meals per year.

This holiday season combined with the ongoing pandemic will be one of the most important years for helping the community.

“The proceeds that come from this promotion, this partnership with STIR and State of Confusion will be used to keep the lights on, keep the doors open, keep the gas burning and the stove, and make sure that we can stay open.”

“A lot of restaurants and a lot of businesses are actually struggling right now. And to have restaurants like STIR and State of Confusion decide to give back to the community even in this uncertain time. And, It really speaks volumes about who the restaurant owners are.”

STIR and State of Confusion will be donating a portion of all their food sales through the month of November.

Both restaurants offer dine – in and to go food orders.

To learn more about volunteering or donating go to the Community Kitchen through this link through our website.

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.