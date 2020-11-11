Proposed scooter ordinance for Chattanooga doesn’t move forward

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An ordinance allowing and regulating docked scooters, dies in committee.

Chattanooga City Council Members tabled discussions over the proposed ordinance during their Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday.

They’ve been talking about electric scooters for a while now.

There’s currently a moratorium on dockless e-scooters.

This proposed ordinance does not address dockless scooters, and was brought up, as the city looks to bring in a pilot docked scooter program.