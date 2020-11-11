Proposed scooter ordinance for Chattanooga doesn’t move forward

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
