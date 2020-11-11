North Carolina Senate outcome puts it all on Georgia now

RALEIGH, NC (WDEF) – Republicans got some good news out of North Carolina on Tuesday.

A very tight U.S. Senate race has gone their way.

A week after the election, Democrat Cal Cunningham finally conceded his race to incumbent Senator Thom Tillis.

Tillis wins by about 95,000 votes out of more than 5 million cast, or by about 1.7%.

Tillis was trailing in the polls until a sex scandal hit Cunningham in the last month over an extramarital affair with a public relations consultant.

Democrats counted on turning this seat if they had a chance of gaining control of the U.S. Senate.

As the balance stands now, Republicans held onto 50 seats while Democrats have 48.

That means Democrats have to win both runoffs in Georgia on January 5th to get the 50-50 split.