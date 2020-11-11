Nephew charged with strangling his uncle

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators say a nephew strangled his uncle to death Wednesday morning, but no one seems to know why.

The attack happened at the home of 59 year old Rickey Lamar Pullen on Deep Springs Road.

When officers arrived, they say his nephew, 32 year old Sean Eugene Goode had Pullen in a choke hold.

A witness says the attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason.

The nephew lives just next door, but had stayed overnight at the uncle’s home.

Deputies are charging Goode with Murder and Aggravated Assault.