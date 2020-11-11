McCallie Begins Defense of State Title Friday With Playoff Opener

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) McCallie begins their drive to defend their state title this Friday as they jump in the playoff pool.
Big Blue didn’t finish the regular season strong, but they remain confident because they’re finally healthy again.

McCallie was looking good after beating Baylor 33-14, but it seems the victory came at a price.
Said head coach Ralph Potter:”You know we’ve lost half of our defense for the most part. Most of them in that Baylor game.”
McCallie then dropped a 31-7 decision to Father Ryan in their next game.
Said running back B.J. Harris:”We didn’t have everybody we would usually have. So I’m not even thinking about that game anymore because we didn’t have our starters.”
Then McCallie’s depleted defense faced perhaps the biggest running back on earth from Lifeway Christian.
Said Potter:”There’s not too many 6-foot, 285-pound running backs that run a 4.6 forty.”
McCallie lost to Lifeway, but they closed the regular season with a win over Ensworth. And now they’re healthy.
Eric Rivers is back after breaking his collarbone in that Baylor game.
Said receiver Eric Rivers:”I’m pumped up to get back out here. I’m ready to finish the season off. It’s my last season, so I was ready to get back out here.”
Reporter:”Why is Eric Rivers such a big cog for your offense.”
Said Potter:”He can separate. He’s a great athlete. And William (Riddle) is a great quarterback, and he can throw the RPO game, and throw the play-action game with Eric, and it makes our running game go.”
McCallie opens the playoffs at Christian Brothers.
And the trip to Memphis will be different because of COVID.
Said Potter:”Generally we take the whole team and stay Thursday night a little bit outside of Nashville just to break up the trip the next day. But we can only take half of our team this year because we’ve got to get hotel rooms. We are only going to put one in a hotel room. Usually we just stack them up in there.”
Reporter:”So half the team will stay back at McCallie?”
Said Potter:”Yeah. They’ll leave on Friday morning.”

