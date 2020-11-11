Local Nonprofit helps Mothers in Crisis with on the job training

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – “Foundation House Ministries means everything to me. They helped save my life,” says Morgan Stevison, Mother in the FHM program.

Foundation House Ministries is a nonprofit organization that gives financial, emotional and physical support to pregnant women or women with newborns who struggle with addiction, homelessness or joblessness.

In addition to offering full time residency, the organization also trains and employs the mothers in creating and selling all-natural candles, soaps and lotions.

“Truly it is not about a bottle of lotion, candles or a soap. It is about helping these young women restore their lives and to help them become very productive in society,” says Kristal Huff, Job Training Coordinator for FHM.

The local store is called Healing Springs Gifts- and women working in the program not only gain a support system but they also learn crucial job skills; such as inventory, customer service, management and accounting.

“Coming here I have a support system. I have people to talk to. I have people here that are mothers and friends. Everyone here has my best interest at heart. With the job training program , it was something I could look forward to and it’s something new. It’s something I feel like I could put my mark on,” says Janeice Lindsay, mother to be.

For mothers looking for help, Foundation House Ministries is just a phone call away.

“Don’t hesitate to give us a call because they really want to help us young mothers. If you are one of the ones that really want it- they want it for us,” says Stevison.

To find out more about Foundation House Ministries or how you can purchase their locally made products, click here.