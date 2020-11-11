Georgia Trust picks Cohutta District to help preserve

COHUTTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has picked a building complex in our area to save.

Each year, the Trust picks “10 Places in Peril.”

Each site is holds a piece of Georgia history that is in danger of being lost without preservation efforts.

The list is a way draw attention to the need, and hopefully the donations to save them.

This year, they chose the Cohutta African American Civic District for the “10.”

It contains three buildings, 2 churches and a school, that represent an African American enclave in Whitfield County.

The town of Cohutta now owns the buildings, but they are in need of repairs.

Over the next year, the Georgia Trust will work with the city to bring their needs to the public’s and government’s attention.

See their video from today’s online presentation to learn the historic significance and need of the District.