Georgia-Missouri game postponed

ATHENS, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia’s game with Missouri this Saturday will now be postponed to sometime in December. The decision comes as Mizzou deals with positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from the University of Georgia, the postponement is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of players and staff within the Missouri football program.

- Advertisement -

The Tigers already have a game scheduled for Dec. 12, so the SEC is still deciding a possible makeup date. UGA says the game could potentially be played on Dec. 19, the same day as the already scheduled SEC Championship.

This marks the third game in 24 hours to get canned for this weekend. Tennessee postponed its game with Texas A&M to Dec. 12, while Alabama had to postpone its game with LSU. No makeup date has been chosen for the Tide-Tigers game.