Georgia-Missouri game postponed

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0

ATHENS, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia’s game with Missouri this Saturday will now be postponed to sometime in December. The decision comes as Mizzou deals with positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release from the University of Georgia, the postponement is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of players and staff within the Missouri football program.

- Advertisement -

The Tigers already have a game scheduled for Dec. 12, so the SEC is still deciding a possible makeup date. UGA says the game could potentially be played on Dec. 19, the same day as the already scheduled SEC Championship.

This marks the third game in 24 hours to get canned for this weekend. Tennessee postponed its game with Texas A&M to Dec. 12, while Alabama had to postpone its game with LSU. No makeup date has been chosen for the Tide-Tigers game.

Previous articleGeorgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."