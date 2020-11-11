College enrollment down

Dalton State is in a similar situation that most high education schools are in. Enrollment is down.

Student affairs Vice President Jodi Johnson said even though retention rate actually went up, freshman enrollment is down 3.5%, which is about what they were expecting.

Back before the pandemic she said the school was actually set up for an uptick in enrollment but, between not being able to have on campus visits, class being virtual, and other economic factors the school is looking to reinvent the way it welcomes kids to campus.

“New student applications were up double digits as well as are excepted we had really reworked our strategy and improvement. COVID really was the reason why were not up in our freshman class,” said Johnson.

Dalton State is actually now offering student tours on a family by family basis which Johnson said has received favorable feedback and she hopes will lead to an uptick in future enrollment.