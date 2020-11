CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pre-dawn shooting in East Chattanooga on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1900 block of Foust Street near I 24.

Police report that officers found a 19 year old suffering from a gunshot wound just after 4 AM.

They say he had a non-life threatening injury.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.