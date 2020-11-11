Analyzing Covid-19 Data in Wastewater

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Biobot, the sewage analytic company, uses wastewater to determine the spread of coronavirus in a community.

“We’re looking for the same N1 and N2 primers that the CDC recommends that people look for in the nasal swab test. We just happen to be looking at it from the fecal matter standpoint. “

Jennings Heussner, a business development associate at Biobot, says the company is assistaning counties around the country with health response decisions.

“To better determine where exactly they need to place their mobile testing units within the county.”

Dr. Carlos Baleeiros of CHI Memorial says data from wastewater testing is used to make health care decisions in our area, “To discuss things like mask mandate, alternate sites for patients and how hospital systems communicate and share information.”

Dr. Baleeiro says Hamilton County does consider Biobot’s data when responding to a health crisis but the research is more useful for discovering trends oppossed to figuring out pinpoint accurate information.

“The problem is there’s some variables in there that you have to allow for again -How much, A, does somebody with the infection sheds, how much makes it to the water in that your calculations are all correct” said Dr. Baleeiro. “They collect it at the Moccosin Bend Water Treatment area, which also gets some runoff water from adjacent counties.”