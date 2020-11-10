Will people get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- As COVID-19 case surge across the area, there appears to be an end in sight, after Pfizer said the first round of its late stage trials could be up to 90% effective.

But there is still a lot we don’t know such as when we the vaccine will be accessible to the public? What possible side effects could there be? Will people be willing to get the vaccine?

Wayne Oliver is a nurse in a COVID unit and he said he is ready to get the vaccine the moment it becomes available.

“I see it every day,” said Oliver. “So, I think it’s actually a good thing and progress.”

He said he would get it not only for himself but would advise other people to do the same.

“I would recommend they get it,” said Oliver. “It’s just like the flu vaccine, any virus that we can stop would be great.”

Other people like Bill Toop said they would get the vaccine because get it is better then contracting the virus.

“Given the alternative of some pretty involve suffering and uncomfortable symptoms again I don’t think you have anything to lose by at least trying,” said Toop.

Amy Robinson is a mother and she said her family will be getting one because of all the safety testing that will be completed.

“I’m definitely relying on the FDA and other organizations to vet them properly but but when it’s widely available will be getting vaccinated,” said Robinson.

Others such as Sarah Barys aren’t completely sure. She thinks with the vaccine might still be in the testing phase even when it’s available to the public.

“None at this time because I’m not at high risk,” said Barys. “I am over 65 but I feel like some people are going to be guinea pigs with this and I’m just not ready to be a guinea pig.”